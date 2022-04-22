Telangana receives national recognition for malaria elimination

Hyderabad: Telangana State has received national recognition and appreciation for its efforts to eliminate malaria in the past six years between 2015 and 2021, as part of the National Framework for Malaria Elimination in India (NFMEI) initiative of National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), New Delhi

Due to the untiring efforts to eliminate malaria, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), MOHFW, has said that Telangana, which had Category-2 classification in malaria elimination has now been upgraded and classified as Category-1, senior health officials here said.

Category-2 states are those which are in malarial pre-elimination phase with an Annual Parasite Incidence (API) of less than 1 case per 1000 population at risk but some of their districts are reporting an API of 1 case per 1000 population at risk and above. The category-1 are states that have reached malaria elimination phase including their districts reporting an API of less than 1 case per 1000 population at risk.

On the occasion of the upcoming World Malaria Day on April 25, the MOHFW has invited Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Telangana, to accept the special award for best performing Indian states for elimination of malaria. State Health Minister, T Harish Rao congratulated the State health department for the achievement.

