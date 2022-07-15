Telangana registers 556 new Covid infections on Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:04 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday reported 556 Covid positive infections out of which 306 were from areas under GHMC, 55 from Rangareddy and 45 from Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

While the number of active Covid cases has reached 4,955, a total of 652 individuals have recovered on Friday, taking the overall recoveries to 7,99,663, the Covid health bulletin said.

The health department conducted 26,671 Covid rapid tests on Friday out of which results of 451 samples are awaited. Overall, so far health department has conducted 3,59,89,261 Covid tests.

The cumulative number of recoveries has reached 7,99,663 with a recovery rate of 98.88 per cent while the total number of Covid infections is at 8,08,729.