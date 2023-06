Telangana: School Education department releases academic calendar for 2023-24

The schools reopening on June 12 will have a total of 229 working days with April 23, 2024 as the last working day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Hyderabad: The School Education department on Tuesday released the academic calendar for the year 2023-24. The schools reopening on June 12 will have a total of 229 working days with April 23, 2024 as the last working day. The ‘Badi Bata’ (admission drive) in government and local body schools will be conducted till June 9.

