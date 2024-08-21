Telangana: Scores of fish found dead in Sangareddy tank

Fishermen suspect that some industries released harmful effluents into the Mahabub Sagar tank resulting in the death of the fish

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 August 2024, 11:01 AM

The Fisheries Department officials collected samples of the dead fish and water, which would be sent for testing to find out the reason for the death, in Sangareddy.

Sangareddy: A huge amount of fish was found dead in the Mahabub Sagar tank located near Sanagreddy town on Wednesday morning.

Since the district had witnessed rains for the last five days, it received inflows from upstream.

Fishermen in the area suspect that some industries released harmful effluents into the tank resulting in the death of the fish.

The fishermen further said the water hyacinth spread all over the tank was harming the fish, besides also making fishing difficult.

They urged the government to remove the water hyacinth.