Mass death of fish: Fishermen demand steps to protect Chitkul lake

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 27 June 2024, 07:10 PM

Dead fish found floating in the water body at Chitkul village of Sangareddy district on Thursday

Sangareddy: Fishermen of Chitkul village have demanded that the government to divert industrial effluents flowing into the Pedda Cheruvu located in the village.

The demand comes in the wake of a large number of fish being found dead in the lake on Wednesday, leaving about 100 fishermen’s families in shock. Local fishermen had claimed on Wednesday that nearly 10 tonnes of fish died. While the Fisheries department had released 1.2 lakh fishlings into the water body last year, the fishermen had also released fishlings worth Rs.12 lakh by spending from their pocket during the last rainy season.

However, officials of the Pollution Control Board (PCB) and Fisheries Department could not find out yet what led to the lower Dissolved Oxygen (DO) levels in the water. The fishermen alleged that the dead fish started floating on Monday, a day after the area witnessed a good amount of rain. Speaking to Telangana Today, Fishermen’s Society president Gyarala Srinivas alleged that some industries might have dumped industrial waste or effluents into the water body. A stream is seen flowing into the Chitkul Pedda Cheruvu from Pashamylaram and Isnapur industrial areas. Showing evidence, the fishermen said there were many industries alongside the stream. However, PCB officials said they had found no evidence of industrial pollution in the water after initial examinations.

Another fisherman, Manne Simhadri, demanded that the government divert the stream straight into Nakkavagu located downstream of Pedda Cheruvu, so that the water could be kept clean. Kattameedhi Mallesh, a 60-year-old member of society, said he had never witnessed such an incident in his lifetime. Asking the officials to find out the exact reason, Mallesh urged the government to extend compensation to the Society. Saying that they were preparing to carry out fishing in a week, the society members said the incident had dashed their hopes of getting good profits this year.