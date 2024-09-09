Telangana: Second year D.El.Ed exams from September 18

9 September 2024

Hyderabad: The second year theory examinations of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon between September 18 and 24 in Telangana State. The hall tickets for eligible candidates are available for download on the website www.base.telangana.gov.in and candidates can download the same from Monday.

The Director of Government Examinations in the notification has urged candidates to visit their examination centres one day in advance to know its location and transportation facilities available to reach the centre to avoid any confusion. Candidates should be present at the examination centre by 8.30 am on all the days of the examination and they will not be allowed to carry any electronic devices and mobile phones into the examination centres.