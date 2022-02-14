Telangana: State-wide protests on Sunday against power reforms

Hyderabad: People from barber and washermen community are up in arms against the BJP government at the Centre, demanding that it withdraw the power reforms. They also decided to stage State-wide protests on Sunday.

Leaders from both the communities held meetings at different places in the city on Monday and opposed the BJP government’s plans to instal meters and remove subsidies. The community leaders said the Centre, in the guise of power reforms, was opposing subsidies to BCs who were involved in their hereditary occupations.

Washermen community leaders from the State held a meeting at MLC Basavaraju Saraiah’s residence here. “If the BJP government’s power reforms are implemented, then the Telangana government’s free power up to 250 units to barber shops, dhobi ghats and laundries will be stopped,” Saraiah said in the meeting.

While the State government was extending 50,000 free power meters to dhobi ghats and laundries, the BJP government’s power reforms will affect the livelihood of many families in the State, he pointed out.

Moved by the plight of washermen, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had allocated Rs 200 crore for distribution of 250 units of free power, besides releasing Rs 18 crore for discoms to implement the scheme effectively, he said, adding that BJP State leaders should clarify on the Centre’s power reforms.

State Washermens’ Association co-convenor K Srinivas said protests would be staged at village, mandal and district levels on Sunday against the power reforms.

Barber Community State Association president Rasamalla Balakrishna said the State government was supplying 250 units free power to each salon. Under this initiative, 32,000 salons were benefiting in the State, facilitating the financial empowerment of the community members, he said.

He appealed to the community members to inform every customer visiting their shop about the Centre’s plans. During the meeting, it was resolved to sport black badges and not allow BJP leaders for haircut in protest against the power reforms, he added.

