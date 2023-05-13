Telangana: Stepwells in Kamareddy, Gadwal to get facelift

Hyderabad-based Conservation Architect, Kalpana Ramesh, known for her efforts in restoring the stepwell at Bansilalpet, has taken up the initiative to restore the stepwells in the town

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:37 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Lingampet Stepwell

Hyderabad: After the successful restoration of Bansilalpet and other stepwells in some parts of Hyderabad, the Rain Water Projects has embarked on restoring stepwells located in Jogulamba Gadwal and Kamareddy district with the support of the State government and NGOs.

As part of it, three stepwells in Gadwal are all set to be given a facelift by removing garbage, vegetation, desilting, structural restoration and beautification.

Hyderabad-based Conservation Architect, Kalpana Ramesh, known for her efforts in restoring the stepwell at Bansilalpet, has taken up the initiative to restore the stepwells in the town.

The founder of Rain Water Projects, Kalpana Ramesh signed an MoU for the first phase of restoration of three stepwells in Gadwal with the district collector Kranthi Valluru on May 9. Bangalore-based NGO Say Trees has extended its support for the rejuvenation, she said.

Not only in Gadwal but also in Kamareddy district too, the team has identified the two heritage stepwells in Lingampet and Bhiknoor and the restoration works are underway. Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys is supporting the rejuvenation of Lingampet (Naganna Baavi) stepwell, while three donors who had worked in top executive positions at Pramati Technologies in Hyderabad had come forward to help the restoration works of Bhiknoor stepwell.

Meanwhile, the restoration works of stepwells on the Osmania University campus in Hyderabad and also a Zafar well in Khammam Fort, which was once a source of drinking water during the Kakatiyas period are in progress.

Recently, one more stepwell near Falaknuma Bus Depot, was identified and the restoration works would begin soon. SAHE, an NGO working for lakes, TSRTC, HMDA, and GHMC entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). According to history, the stepwell once served as a private swimming pool for Nizam and another three stepwells have been identified at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum. Infosys Foundation will support the rejuvenation of these three ancient stepwells in collaboration with SAHE.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Kalpana Ramesh said that their restoration could check water scarcity, help address the urban flooding problem, enhance groundwater levels, and also help bring down groundwater pollution. About 13 stepwells in Hyderabad and 10 stepwells in districts have been identified so far, Kalpana added.

Appreciating Government’s support for restoring these wells, she has called upon NGOs to associate themselves actively in this initiative.

She also raised a pitch for rainwater harvesting that could improve the availability of water during dry seasons by increasing the levels of dried borewells and wells. It is cost-effective and easily affordable. It also helps in the availability of potable water, she added.

Also Read Historic Khammam Fort, Zafar stepwell to get facelift