Telangana: Sunera Technologies plans to recruit 1,000 employees

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:24 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Hyderabad: Sunera Technologies, which offers digital transformation technologies and services, has said it will invest about $100 million in three years to strengthen its technology infrastructure in Hyderabad and other markets. Suneratech, which has 2,200 employees, plans to hire another 1,000 in 12-18 months. Of this, 500 will be recruited from universities, Ravi Reddy, CEO, Suneratech said.

The company recently opened the Centre for Digital Acceleration (CDA) for businesses to set up their innovation centres and experience digital solutions at its Uppal campus. This is the third CDA in Hyderabad. “The CDA helps our clients set up their innovation centres. These will help them understand not just the technology but also how to boost the start-up culture,” he said.

According to Ravi Reddy, large companies have their innovation centres but mid-size and small businesses cannot set up such centres. “These businesses can set up their innovation centres in CDA within 30-45 days and get started with their innovation journey,” he said.

The company will focus on expanding revenue for its customers in cloud transformation, data monetisation, application modernisation and digital innovation segments. Suneratech recently helped in digital transformation of its 100th client through its CDA platform. It took 24 months to reach this milestone.

