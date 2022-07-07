Telangana: TRS cadres take to streets against hike in LPG price

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:09 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Khammam: TRS cadres in erstwhile Khammam district have on Thursday taken to the streets in protest against the hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinders.

At Chandrugonda in Kothagudem district TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, TRS Khammam district president, MLC Tata Madhusudan, ZP Chairman Koram Kanakaiah, DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam along with the party workers staged a rasta-roko displaying empty cylinders.

Speaking on the occasion the MP demanded the Centre to rollback the hike in LPG cylinders immediately. The BJP government at the Centre was imposing financial burden on common people by increasing the prices of petroleum products and LPG ever since it came to power.

Because of the faulty policies of the Modi government farmers, youth and the unemployed were troubled a lot. Similarly the economy was affected with the flawed policies of the Centre and rupee value was declining day by day, Nageswara Rao complained.

The MP said he would expose the anti-people attitude of the BJP government in the Parliament in the upcoming session. Prime Minister Modi was not concerned about the welfare of the common people in the country.

The people in the State would teach a fitting lesson to the BJP government in the days to come warned MLC Madhusudan. He stated that the Modi government has become an anti-people government and working to benefit the private corporate companies alone.

In Khammam the party workers carrying empty cylinders took out a massive protest rally from Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar’s VDO’s Colony to Yellandu circle where an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was burnt as a mark of protest.

Speaking on the occasion SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja, TRS city president P Nagaraju and others said the prices of all essential commodities have gone up exponentially and now increasing domestic LPG price could impose an additional burden on people.

The activists of CPM and BSP have also staged protests all over erstwhile Khammam demanding the Centre to withdraw the hike in the LPG price.