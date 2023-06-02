Telangana writes 70 letters to KRBM on water sharing issues in 3 yrs

Telangana government seeks focused attention of KRMB on seven key issues

Hyderabad: Every time a dispatch that was dashed off by the State authorities to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) over the past three and half years, it had compelling subject line calling for prompt attention. Officials in the irrigation Department were judiciously persistent on the issues of water sharing confronted by it.

By all means every communication from them would merit priority consideration. But the response in a majority of cases was lukewarm.

The State had written to the KRMB as many as 70 times since February, 2020. The letters were primarily related to seven key issues. But it drew a blank in its efforts to get the Board into action mode.

The state had for long been careful in utilizing the river waters allotted to it as part of its riparian share. As per the Krishna Waters Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-I) provisions under Scheme-A of allocation, the riparian state can carry over part of its share of water to the next water year.

The state has been pleading with the KRMB for long to allow the facility. The Engineer- in- Chief (General) C Muralidhar wrote to the KRMB as many as 13 times on the issue ( letter no- 3, 4, 5,8 10.11,14,19,20,24,32, 35 and 52).

Though the board needs to respond effectively on the issue as per the guidelines laid down by the Tribunal, it preferred to be evasive. On the other hand, the waters saved by Telangana to cater to its needs were being drawn by Andhra over and above it allotted share.

An equally important issue was the working arrangement for sharing of Krishna water between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The allocations made by the KWDT-1 to the erstwhile undivided state were en bloc and project wise specific allocations are to be adjudicated by the KWDT-II.

The water sharing arrangements handed out in 2015 and 2017 are only ad hoc ones to be in effect for a one water year. The state had made it amply clear to the KRMB that it was entitled for 70 per cent of the share of waters from Krishna river.

It was however agreeable on its part for sharing in the ratio of 50:50 till the KWDT-II award was finalized. The State wrote to the KRBM as many as 17 times to facilitate equal sharing of water between the two Telugu states.

The KRMB which had expressed its helplessness on the issue at its meeting held on May 10, sought to refer it to the Ministry of Jal Shakti. Even after the lapse of three weeks time, the issue was yet to be taken up with the Centre.

The State had written once again to the KRMB chairman on May 31 with a request to act on the issue with a sense of urgency in view of the new water year commencing from June 1.

The State had reminded the KRMB on modernization of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS), restraining of works taken up on the RDS right canal taken up by AP, installation of real time data acquisition system on canals downstream of Pothireddipadu Head Regulator, modification of “rule curves” providing power generation at Srisailam by Telangana and AP states in proportion to their in- basin requirements.

The state had also been writing regularly to the KRMB to take into count only 20 per cent of the water being drawn for the drinking water supply as mandated for implementation by the provision of KWDT-I and other inter-state agreements. But not much has been done on any such representations and reminders so far.

