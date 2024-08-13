Telangana’s annual energy demand to touch 82,316 MU during current fiscal

Thermal generation likely to increase to 10,518 MW: Report

By Anil Kumar Updated On - 13 August 2024, 11:52 PM

Hyderabad: The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has forecast Telangana‘s annual energy demand to touch 82,316 million units during the financial year 2024-25, a 6.21 percent growth over the last financial year. Similarly, the peak demand of the State is likely to touch 16,877 megawatt against last year’s 15,704 MW, a 7.47 percent growth over the last financial year.

As per the Resource Adequacy Study Report released by the CEA recently, the energy demand of the State was likely to touch 87,414 MU in 2025-26, 92,967 MU in 2026-27, 98,578 MU in 2027-28, 104383 MU in 2028-29, 110971 MU in 2029-30, 115862 MU in 2030-31 and 120549 MU in 2031-32. Similarly, the peak demand is likely to touch 18138 MW in 2025-26 and 27,059 MW in 2031-32.

The EPS has projected that the thermal generation in the State during the current financial year was likely to increase to 10,518 MW from last year’s 8,238 MW and 14,191 MW by 2031-32.

Similarly solar energy would touch 8,629 MW during the current financial year and increase to 10,077 MW during 2025-26 and 19,345 MW by 2031-32. The wind power too is likely to touch 1072 MW during the current fiscal and reach 4718 MW by 2031-32. Even the hydel generation is likely to increase to 2918 MW from the current 2719 MW, the survey stated.

As per the Resource Adequacy studies, the total projected capacity for the year 2031-32 is 51,228 MW which consists of 14,191 MW from Coal, 54 MW from Nuclear, 173 MW from Biomass, 4,102 MW from Hydro, 4,718 MW from Wind, 19,345 MW from Solar, 1,879 MW from Storage (4 hour) and 6,765 MW from Short-Term Open Access (STOA) .

The share of non-fossil fuel-based capacity in the generation mix is projected to increase to around 59 percent by 2032 with higher contribution from non-fossil fuel-based capacities in alignment with Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPOs) trajectory, the report stated.

As per the survey, to fulfil the RPOs, Telangana needs to contract renewable capacities and it requires to contract wind, hydro and solar from 2023-24 till 2029-30. The quantum of capacities required to be contracted is about 1975 MW from coal, 4676 MW from solar, 4590 MW from wind, 1655 MW from Hydro and 1879 MW from storage (4 Hour).

The coal capacity Plant Load Factor (PLF) is expected to remain in the range of 50-68 percent for the years till 2032 ensuring higher absorption of renewable energy in both scenarios. Solar cost is assumed to reduce from Rs.4.5 crore per MW in 2021-22 to Rs.4.1 crore per MW in 2029-30, the survey said.

According to the survey, it is likely that Telangana may have surplus capacity available during the months from May to November which can be shared with other States.