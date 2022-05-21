Telangana’s Samhita clinches bronze in U-8 Girls Chess Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:04 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Samhita Pungavanam

Hyderabad: Samhita Pungavanam of Telangana clinched a bronze medal with nine points from 11 rounds at the 34th U-8 Girls Chess Championship held at the K L University, Vijayawada recently.

The eight-year-old stunned Aaradhya Upadhyay of Rajasthan in the bronze medal match. Earlier, she lost in the fourth and sixth round before bouncing back with three wins in a row.

This victory confirmed a berth in Indian team for Samhita in the U-8 category of the upcoming Asian Games and Commonwealth Games and World Championships. Meanwhile, Charvi A of Karnataka and Pooja Shree R from Tamil Nadu bagged gold and silver respectively.

