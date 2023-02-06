Telangana’s Samuel emerges champion at V4 Chess Tournament

Winners and runners-up receiving the trophies

Hyderabad: Telangana chess player S Samuel Stephan Noble emerged champion at the V4 Chess Inaugural International Open Fide Rated Below 1600 Chess Tournament held at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, Hyderabad on Sunday.

The 11-year-old, who has 1359 FIDE rating points, scored 8.5 points from nine rounds to clinch the title. He pocketed prize money Rs One Lakh and the winner’s trophy.

Harshal Patil U of Maharashtra and Samarteja K of Telangana settled for second and third spots respectively with eight points each.

Prize Winners: 1 Samuel Stephen Noble S (8.5) (TS); 2 Patil Harshal U (8) (MH); 3 Samarteja K (8) (TS); Category Prizes Winners: Below 1400 Rating category: 1 Nidhish Shyamal (7.5) (TS), 2 Sarvani Cheedella (7) (AP), 3 Andalamala Hemal Varshan (7) (AP); Below 1200 Rating category: 1 Rohan Kumar Gourabathuni (7) (TS), 2 Shriram Kailas Mhasane (7) (MH), 3 Aarush Ghosh (6.5) (TS); Un-Rated category: 1 Pranjal Tiwari (6.5) (MP), 2 Avinash Premsing Jadhav (6) (MH), 3 Shiva Karthik P (5.5) (TS); Veteran category (Above 55 years): 1 Chouhan N C (6.5) (TS), 2 Pottluri Venkata Satyanarayana (6) (TS); Best Women (Above 15 years): 1 Nature Bethi (6.5) (TS), 2 Narahari Geethika Hasini (5.5) (TS); Best in Specially Abled: 1 Venkat Reddy S (6.5) (AP), 2 Jadi Kishan Kumar (6) (TS); Best in Telangana: 1 Karyasheel P (7) (TS), 2 Garimella Srivallabhaditya (7); Youngest Winners: U-5: Girls: Srinikhila Yadavilli (2) (AP); Boys: Shelar Ryan.