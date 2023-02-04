Telangana’s Ramakrishna in joint lead at V4 Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Ramakrishna Murthy Malladi is in joint lead along with four others with five points from as many rounds at the V4 Chess Inaugural International Open Fide Rated Below 1600 Chess Tournament held at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Rama Krishna Murthy defeated Kabnurakar Sharvari (4) in the fifth round to share the lead Mohammed Shamil A, Gaurav Sharma, Samuel Stephen Noble S and Manikandan Tayalan were the others who are on the top of the leaderboard. Samarateja K, Rohan Kumar Gourabathuni, Anilkumar Reddy Kasireddy, Bhanushali Kunj and K Vinit with 4.5 points took the second spot.

Results (Round-5): Top 10 boards: Gaurav Sharma (5) bt Narahari Geethika Hasini (4), Rama Krishna Murthy Malladi (5) bt Kabnurakar Sharvari (4), Chandi Sachin (4) lost to Mohammed Shamil A (5), Sarvani Cheedella (5) bt Druvesh Dondapati (4), Phani Krishna C H (4) lost to Samuel Stephen Noble S (5), Bhanushali Kunj (4.5) drew with Andalamala Hemal Varshan (4.5), Vinit K (4.5) drew with Anilkumar Reddy Kasireddy (4.5), Yadav Aakashkumar (4) lost to Manikandan Tayalan (5), Kesavan G (4) drew with Rohan Kumar Gourabathuni (4.5), Kirthika B (3.5) lost to Samarateja K (4.5).