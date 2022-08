| Telanganas Sushant Emerges Second Best At Fide Rating Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:02 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Telangana chess player K Sushant settled for the second spot in the All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament organised by the Ekagra Chess Academy at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, New Delhi’s Akshit Negi took the top honours of the tournament while Sahil Behran of Haryana settled for third place.

The winner and runner-up was given prize money of one Lakh and Rs 70,000 respectively.