Telangana’s Palguna set to be AIFF EC member

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Telangana Football Association (TFA) secretary GP Palguna is set to be elected as the Executive Committee member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as the final list of the contesting candidates for the elections was released on Tuesday.

Palguna is the lone member from the State to be part of the AIFF. He had served as a member of the AIFF technical committee previously. The elections are going to take place on September 2.

The elections will be held only for the posts of president, vice president and treasurer while all the EC Members will be elected without any poll. Former Indian international and football legend Bhaichung Bhutia and Kalyan Chaubey will be vying for the post of president while NA Haris and Manvendra Singh will contest for the vice-president post.