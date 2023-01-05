Telugu expats support bereaved family of Saudi NRI

The Telugu expatriates steered by the Saudi Arabia Telugu Association (SATA) provided financial aid to the family of late Mogilla Srinivas through Jagtial District Collector G. Ravi on Wednesday at the latter's office. T

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 04:39 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Jeddah: The Telugu expatriate community of Saudi Arabia displayed its solidarity with a family back home in India that lost their sole breadwinner.

The Telugu expatriates steered by the Saudi Arabia Telugu Association (SATA) provided financial aid to the family of late Mogilla Srinivas through Jagtial District Collector G. Ravi on Wednesday at the latter’s office. The district collector handed over a cheque of Rs.2.5 lakh to the bereaved family on behalf of SATA in the presence of SATA representative KP Mahesh.

According to Mahesh, the Collector hailed the sense of social responsibility of the Telugu community towards their compatriots in a foreign land.

Mogilla Srinivas, 46, a native of Medipalli Mandal in Jagtial district, was working in Saudi Arabia where he died a few months ago. When the Telugu community came to know about his death and the family’s financial woes, they decided to support the family, according to Telugu community leaders Mahesh, Teja, Muzammil Shaikh and Malleshan.

SATA is at the forefront in humanitarian causes among Telugu NRIs in Saudi Arabia irrespective of region or religion, they added.