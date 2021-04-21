Telugu film industry to do only emergency shootings

The shoots will be carried out with a maximum of 50 workers duly following necessary precautions

By | Published: 3:33 pm

The Telugu film industry has decided to do only emergency film shootings in view of the surge in the Covid-19 pandemic, the Telugu Film Producers Council said. It said the emergency film shootings will be carried out with a maximum of 50 workers duly following necessary guidelines.

All precautionary measures will be taken in shooting/post-production places. This will be scrupulously followed by the Telugu film industry, said Council’s honorary secretary T Prasanna Kumar.

The decision came on a day when the state government announced the imposition of night curfew across the state to contain the spread of Covid.

Though the government allowed cinema theatres to screen the shows till 8 pm, the cinema theatre owners’ association decided to voluntarily shut down theatres from Wednesday.

It was in June last year that the state government had permitted the resumption of shooting for films and television programs after all activities relating to the film industry had come to a halt in March. Cinema theatres, however, were allowed to re-open in December.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .