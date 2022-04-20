Telugu University launches one year PG diploma course in Yoga

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Updated On - 11:05 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Hyderabad: Want to try those amazing body twisting asanas made famous by Baba Ramdev ? How about those popular poses shared by actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty ? From learning yoga to stay fit to earning a postgraduate diploma in the same will soon be possible in Hyderabad, with the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University launching a new PG diploma in Yoga.

While there are several private institutions and practitioners who offer Yoga classes, this is a first by a university in the State. The course curriculum is being designed in collaboration with experts. “The PG diploma in Yoga is a one year programme and admissions will commence from the 2022-23 academic year.”

Plans are also there to launch the Yoga course at undergraduate and PG levels,” University Vice-Chancellor Prof Thangeda Kishen Rao said. The PG diploma in Yoga is among 19 new courses being launched from the forthcoming academic year.

The university is also establishing two new departments — one for Library & Information Science and the other for Design. The Department of Library & Information Science will offer a master of Library and Information Sciences, PG diploma in Library Automation and Networking, Certificate in the maintenance of Digital Libraries and Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences.

The Department of Design will offer Product Design, Visual Communication Design and Interior Design courses of four-year duration at the UG level. For those interested in classical dances, new PG diplomas in ‘Kuchipudi Yakshaganam’, ‘Andhra Natyam Navajanardhanam’, ‘Kathak’ and ‘Bharatanatyam’ are on the offer. Similarly, PG diplomas in Digital Journalism, Television Production, Non-Linear Edition, Epigraphy, Pali and Buddhist Studies are also being introduced.

On the other hand, the number of students joining various courses in the varsity doubled during this academic year. While 254 students were admitted in 2020-21, it was 513 in 2021- 22. The varsity increased its intake from 20 to 60 seats in all 14 departments. One reason for the increase in admission was that all interested candidates were admitted apart from varsity officials assisting students from economically weaker sections to pay their fees with the help of donors.

The varsity is planning to shift to its new campus in Bachupally in three months. The earlier deadline of April 2 did not materialise as some works remained incomplete. It is spread over 100 acres has an administrative block, academic block and two hostels for boys and girls. It will admit all PG students in the new campus while PG diplomas, certificate courses will be offered at the Nampally campus.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .