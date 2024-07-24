Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University notifies admissions for Telangana

The Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University (PSTU) on Wednesday notified the admissions for various UG, PG, PG diploma, diploma and certificate programmes for the academic year 2024-25.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 08:33 PM

As the 10-year common admissions process mandate between Telugu States concluded on June 2, 2024, the Telugu University, which is 10th schedule of the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Reorganisation Act, decided not to go ahead with admissions for its centres in AP.

According to sources, admissions for Telangana only were notified based on Education department instructions. “The university took legal opinion before the admission notification,” a senior official told ‘Telangana Today’.