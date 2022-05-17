Tension in Khammam as BJP workers stage protest

04:54 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Khammam: Mild tension prevailed here on Tuesday during a protest by the BJP workers. BJP Youth Morcha district president A Upender Goud doused himself with kerosene and tried to commit suicide at the Ambedkar Center in the city in protest of against the police’s behavior. It led to heated arguments between the police and the activists.

The BJP leaders complained that police gave permission to TRS workers to burn the effigy of BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday but denied permission to BJP workers to stage a similar protest on Tuesday. They condemned the arrests of BJP workers and said police were behaving like TRS activists. Amid tensions BJP workers burnt an effigy of minister P Ajay Kumar.