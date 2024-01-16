Tension prevails as man damages Prof Jayashankar’s statue in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 06:12 PM

Hyderabad: A man who allegedly was in an inebriated condition, damaged the statue of Prof.K Jayashankar at Serilingampally on Tuesday morning creating tension in the locality.

According to the police, a resident of Allwyn colony in Serilingampally went to the cross-roads where the statue was erected on a platform, and hurled a big boulder. When the statue broke and fell on the road, he again took a boulder and threw on it.

The local police who reached the spot could not overpower the suspect as he was in an inebriated condition. The police later with the help of local residents took him into custody and shifted to police station.

The police stated that the suspect is suffering from mental health issues. A case is registered.