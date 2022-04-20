Tension prevails in Bellampalli as activists of TRS, BJP clash

Published Date - 06:33 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Mancherial: Tension prevailed for a while when activists of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed with each other over a message in a WhatsApp group in Bellampalli on Tuesday night.

Members of the TRS staged a sit-in in front of a commercial establishment in the town, alleging the owner of the shop abused leaders of the party in a group of the instant messaging application at around 9 pm. They accused him of dubbing the leaders as dogs. They raised slogans against the BJP party.

In the meantime, the BJP followers led by Bellampalli Assembly constituency in-charge Koyyala Emaji, burnt an effigy of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao demanding dismissal of the minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and holding him responsible to the death of an activist of the party Sai Kumar at Bazar Area. They criticized the State government over the incident.

Upon learning about this incident, the activists of the TRS reached the spot and tried to prevent burning of the effigy by dousing it with water. Both groups exchanged heated arguments and in the milieu, pushed one another, resulting in tension. However, police rushed to the spot and pacified two warring groups. Members of the TRS later burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising slogans against the BJP.

