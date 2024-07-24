Terrorist killed, soldier injured in Kupwara encounter

"Based on specific intelligence about terrorists in the Kowut area of Kupwara, a joint search operation was launched by the #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in the days leading up to July 23, 2024," posted the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps on X.

By PTI Updated On - 24 July 2024, 09:03 AM

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed and a soldier injured in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Army said on Wednesday.

It said suspicious movement was noticed on Tuesday and the suspects were challenged by vigilant troops. In response, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, leading to a gunbattle.

“In the ensuing fire fight one terrorist has been eliminated and a NCO injured. Operation is in progress,” the Army added.