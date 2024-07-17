Andhra Pradesh: Family mourns soldier killed in Jammu and Kashmir terrorist ambush

By ANI Published Date - 17 July 2024, 01:00 PM

Photo: ANI

Srikakulam: Tragedy struck Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district as two jawans lost their lives in a terrorist attack in the Anantnag area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sanapala Jagadeeswara Rao (40) from Vallabharayudupet village in Nandigam mandal and Donkari Rajesh (26) from Mekrem Tandra village of Santabommali mandal, both from Srikakulam district, were killed in the attack in the early hours of Monday.

Jagadeeswara Rao’s was about to retire in three years. On Monday morning, army officials called Rao’s family members to inform them of his death.

Jagadeeswara Rao and his wife, Samatha Dimilada, have two daughters, Mokshapriya and Dikshitha. Samatha Dimilada works at the village secretariat.

Jagadeeswara Rao joined the Army in March 2003. Villagers and friends remember him as a person who got along with everyone in the village.

Jagadeeswara Rao’s body will arrive in his village on Wednesday, and the family is currently making arrangements for his last rites.

Vigneswara Rao, the elder brother of Jagadeeswara Rao, said they are saddened by his death but also feel proud of his sacrifice.

“In March, he spent his holidays in our hometown and then returned to the battlefield. His death is unfortunate, but he passed away serving the country. We feel sad, but at the same time, we are proud of his sacrifice. He told us we would purchase a Royal Enfield motorcycle after he returned home, but unfortunately, this incident happened,” Vigneswara Rao said.

Venkatarao and Rajarao, uncles of the deceased Jagadeeswara Rao, stated that he used to be friendly with all of them and that his death has left them in deep sorrow.

“He is my brother’s son. This incident is unfortunate,” they said.