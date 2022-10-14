Tesla to put vehicle hazard warning system in its car

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:12 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Elon Musk-owned Tesla has agreed to a partnership with Emergency Safety Solutions in order to integrate the company's Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (H.E.L.P.) technology.

Emergency Safety Solutions will deploy the technology on Tesla models initially in North America via over-the-air (OTA) software update.

“This is great news for significantly increasing roadside safety,” Tom Metzger, CEO of Emergency Safety Solutions.

“Tesla is a leader in bringing first-time innovation to passenger vehicles and is leading the way by implementing H.E.L.P. technology on potentially millions of Tesla vehicles worldwide. It’s a monumental step in the effort to overcome the troubling safety issue of crashes into disabled and vulnerable vehicles, which tragically injure or kill tens of thousands around the world each year,” Metzger added.

This will be the first passenger vehicle implementation of H.E.L.P. technology and is expected to be added to a range of Tesla vehicles.

According to Emergency Safety Solutions, it is working to eliminate disabled vehicle crashes with this new intelligent emergency communications feature for stationary, distressed vehicles.

The regulatory compliant solution combines onboard intelligence to drive two forms of highly effective communication to make your disabled vehicle more visible — H.E.L.P. Lighting Alerts in the form of highly conspicuous emergency-based lighting output, and H.E.L.P. Digital Alerts sent to oncoming vehicles via GPS-based mapping applications

These features deliver advanced warning to oncoming traffic — giving approaching drivers minutes, not just milliseconds, to more safely respond to the disabled vehicle.