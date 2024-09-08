TG EMRS-Sirpur (T) student selected for national event

A Rani was qualified to take part in the national competition by shining in a state-level event conducted at Kalwakurthy in Mahbubnagar district recently.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 September 2024, 05:06 PM

Rani

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A class VIII student belonging to Telangana Eklavya Model Residential School (TG EMRS)-Sirpur (T) was selected to participate in a national sub-junior football competition to be held in Madhya Pradesh from September 8 to 17.

TG EMRS-Sirpur (T) principal Kanika Varam and coach Masavena Vanitha said that A Rani was qualified to take part in the national competition by shining in a state-level event conducted at Kalwakurthy in Mahbubnagar district recently.

Rani was congratulated by state TG EMRS sports officer Veera Naik, erstwhile Adilabad district football association secretary Raghunath Reddy, Kanika and Vanitha.