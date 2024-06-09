TGPSC announces shortlisted candidates for Group-IV services verification of certificates

Shortlisted candidates should download and carry checklist, two copies each of application and attestation forms, which are available on the TGPSC’s website.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 11:09 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Sunday shortlisted candidates for verification of certificates for Group – IV services recruitment.

The list has been made available on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in. A day-wise schedule for verification of certificates to be conducted at TGPSC’s office and Sri Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Nampally, will be notified on the Commission’s website in the due course.

Shortlisted candidates should download and carry checklist, two copies each of application and attestation forms, which are available on the TGPSC’s website.

They must carry all required documents, while attending verification of certificates.

Further, web options and local & un-reserved break up of vacancies are also published on the TGPSC’s website.

Candidates should exercise their web options before attending the certificate verification via link provided on the website from June 13. They must show utmost care while exercising web options, as they will be considered for final selection.