TGTWREIS students shine in NEET-UG

Society students - M Prabhas from Chenchu community scored 509 marks, while Akshit Dora of Koya community got 578 marks, the society said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 June 2024, 12:17 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGTWREIS) students have come out with flying colours in the NEET-UG results.

Society students – M Prabhas from Chenchu community scored 509 marks, while Akshit Dora of Koya community got 578 marks, the society said.

Nearly 87 students secured more than 400 marks in the entrance test. As per the last year’s cut off, the society is expecting 67 medical seats, the society said.