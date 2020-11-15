The brighter side of lockdown

Though microscopic, the virus had taken the entire world in its control.

By | Y Deepika | Published: 6:59 pm

Hyderabad: Coronavirus and lockdown these were the two words that were continuously ringing in our ears and our mouths muttering until recently. Though microscopic, the virus had taken the entire world in its control. The lockdown that was imposed as a result of the pandemic has had a great impact on the lives of the living creatures be it small or big. Keeping the adversarial effects aside, let me pen down a few positive effects of the lockdown.

Firstly, in this busy world, family members hardly find time to spend together. A once robotic life has now completely changed. Catching up with family members, relatives and friends who live far and wide through WhatsApp and Zoom call has become an inevitable part of our daily schedule. Many cherished memories are rolling out from our long locked up wardrobes and suitcases.

Secondly, as stated earlier, this lockdown has shown its impact not only on humans but also on the environment. Pollution levels have drastically come down making this once unbreathable air refreshing and pure.

Necessity is the mother of creation. So is this current situation in bringing out the creative side of every individual. Lastly, today teaching and learning online being the new normal, teachers and students all over the world have admirably adapted themselves to this new way of the educational system.

Every teacher has accepted this challenge willingly and has become an expert in using technology which was once not their field of expertise.

Children have become more independent, competitive by participating in online competitions and more responsible. It has brought out the creative side of the students and the teachers as well.

Who is to be blamed for this unforeseen situation? Our past actions have put us in this present inevitable situation. What is done cannot be undone. Why look at the present situation in an adversarial way. Nevertheless, let us all be united and fight the current pandemic crisis rather than cribbing.

You and I fight an invisible foe,

Asking it to leave this world and go.

Millions of lives put to a toss,

And causing a great loss.

This world is for you and me,

Not for any alien, you see.

Pandemics arise and go,

How to be brave, let us show.

Challenges we should face,

Let us not give up the race.

