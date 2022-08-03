| The Energy Conservation Amendment Bill To Be Tabled In Ls On Wednesday

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill to be tabled in LS on Wednesday

By IANS Published: Updated On - 09:43 AM, Wed - 3 August 22

New Delhi: The Government is scheduled to introduce The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

While Power Minister R.K. Singh will move the bill on energy conservation, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will table a Bill to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009 .

Amid the growing energy needs and changing global climate landscape, the Centre has identified new areas to achieve higher levels of penetration of Renewable energy by proposing certain amendments to Energy Conservation Act, 2001. The objective will be to enhance demand for renewable energy at the end- use sectors such as industry, buildings, transport etc.

Ministry of Power has prepared amendments, after consultations with stakeholders. The proposal includes defining minimum share of renewable energy in the overall consumption by the industrial units or any establishment.

The proposed amendments would facilitate development of Carbon market in India and prescribe minimum consumption of renewable energy either as direct consumption or indirect use through grid. This will help in reduction of fossil fuel based energy consumption and carbon emission to the atmosphere.

India stands at the forefront of addressing the climate change and has committed to an ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of reducing emission intensity by 33-35 per cent in 2030 against the levels of 2005.

Apart from this government business reports of standing committee of External Affairs on subject of Welfare of Indian Diaspora: Policies, schemes will also be presented.

Reports of Standing committee on Finance and Housing and urban affairs will also be tabled.