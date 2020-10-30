The Fault In Our Stars author John Green praises Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana posted a screenshot of the message from Green on Instagram.

Mumbai: Actress Sanjana Sanghi received a message full of praise for her performance in Dil Bechara from author John Green, whose book The Fault In Our Stars inspired the Hindi romantic tragedy. The author also spoke of the tragic loss of Sushant Singh Rajput, who co-starred with Sanjana in the film.

The message reads: “Hey, Sanjana. John Green here, author of The Fault in Our Stars. I saw the Dil Bechara film today and really enjoyed it.I thought of your performance — full of humour and heart and deep wells of emotion. Thank you for giving such wonderful life to Kizie, and doing so, giving new life to Hazel Grace Lancaster.”

The bestselling author also mentioned Sanjana’s late co-star Sushant, who played Manny in the film.

“I can only imagine how difficult this whole process has been with the tragic loss of your co-star. I just wanted to say thank you thank you thank you for helping bring the film to life. I wish you all the best with what I hope is a very bright future,” Green wrote.

With the screenshot she posted, Sanjana wrote: “ITS JOHN GREEN HIMSELF! Could NOT resist sharing this moment with you all. And CANNOT be more annoyed with myself for missing this beautiful message for over 3 months. ”

“Thank you for these unfathomable words John. I will simply never be able to articulate what this means to me. It takes away so much heartache and pain.

“Thank you for giving us the most broken but beautiful world of ‘The Fault In Our Stars’, For watching our labour of love the very day it released, For embracing Kizie, she has both given and taken away so much from me. For giving us Hazel Grace Lancaster,” she wrote.

“Indebted to you, forever. A forever fan. TFIOS all the way! @johngreenwritesbooks,” added Sanjana in her post.

“Dil Bechara”, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit “The Fault In Our Stars”, which is based on John Green’s 2012 bestseller of the same name.