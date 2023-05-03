The hunt has begun: Prime Video unveils gripping trailer of ‘Dahaad’

Prime Video has released the trailer of the upcoming crime-drama series ‘Dahaad’. The series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:13 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video has released the trailer of the upcoming crime-drama series ‘Dahaad’. The series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and is directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi.

Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar as executive producers, ‘Dahaad’ features Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

The series’ riveting trailer unveils the fierce tension at the local police station where Anjali Bhaati, played by Sonakshi Sinha and her colleagues are on the lookout for a serial killer on the loose. ‘Dahaad’ is an eight-part crime drama that follows sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small-town police station. What begins as a series of mysterious disappearances sets off an investigative hunt as they race against time, piecing together clues before another innocent woman loses her life.

“‘Dahaad’, for me, is an extremely special project. It not only marks my streaming debut, it is also the first-ever Indian series to be presented at the 2023 Berlinale Film Festival,” said Sonakshi Sinha

“‘Dahaad’ is a gritty-and-gripping shot of adrenaline in a way that is nothing short of special,” shared Vijay Varma. “It is also the most challenging-yet-rewarding character I have played. Anand is a simple teacher, a family man who spends his weekends teaching under privileged kids. But there is more to him than meets the eye, and that is where the mystery lies”

View the trailer here: