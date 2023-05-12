The Kerala Story row: Supreme Court seeks response from Tamil Nadu, Bengal govt

The Supreme Court sought replies from the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu governments on a plea of the producers of "The Kerala Story" that the movie is not being shown in theatres in these two States

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

File Photo.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought replies from the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu governments on a plea of the producers of “The Kerala Story” that the movie is not being shown in theatres in these two States. While West Bengal has banned the movie after three days of its screening in theatres, Tamil Nadu has not banned the film but the exhibitors have withdrawn from cinema halls owing to security concerns.

A Bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha questioned the West Bengal government saying the film is being screened in the rest of the country without any problem and there appears to be no reason for the ban. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the West Bengal government said according to intelligence inputs, there may be a situation of law-and-order problem, and peace among different communities may be breached.

The Bench also asked the Tamil Nadu government to specify measures taken to provide adequate security to theatres screening “The Kerala Story“. “The State government cannot say that it will look the other way when theatres are attacked and chairs are being burnt,” the Bench told advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, after he submitted that there is no ban on the movie.

“For West Bengal, we are seeking quashing of the ban order,” senior advocate Harish Salve said. “We are issuing notices to both the States and they may file their response by Wednesday. We will take up the matter on Thursday,” the Bench said.