The Kohinoors: Unveiling Hyderabad’s Legacy and Luminaries

The Kohinoors is more than just a book; it is a labor of love that seeks to honor the city's heritage and its continuing journey.

By JS Ifthekhar Published Date - 2 August 2024, 04:02 PM

The Kohinoors

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, a city steeped in history and brimming with cultural wealth, is set to receive a comprehensive tribute through a forthcoming book titled ‘The Kohinoors’.

Authored by Syed Khaled Shahbaaz, this book promises to be an indispensable chronicle of the city’s rich tapestry, detailing the lives of those who have left indelible marks on its legacy.

From its founding by Mohammed Quli Qutub Shah to the reign of the illustrious Nizams, Hyderabad has always been a beacon of grandeur and cultural synthesis.

The Kohinoors delves into this magnificent past, offering the reader an intimate glimpse into the lives of its rulers, nobles, and nawabs who shaped the city’s destiny. However, what sets this book apart is its commitment to acknowledging modern-day influencers and unsung heroes who have propelled Hyderabad onto the global stage.

Unlike existing histories of the city, The Kohinoors shines a spotlight on experts from a diverse array of fields. Readers will encounter detailed accounts of scientists who have pioneered groundbreaking research, doctors who have revolutionized healthcare, engineers who have built iconic structures, and astronauts who have ventured into the unknown.

The book also celebrates poets and writers whose words have enriched literature, as well as sports personalities who have brought glory to the city.

Philanthropists who have dedicated their lives to uplifting the underprivileged find their rightful place in this narrative, showcasing the multifaceted nature of Hyderabad’s contribution to society.

Syed Khaled Shahbaaz, the visionary behind this monumental work, is not just an author but also the CEO of Mediaplus, an advertising company founded by his father, Syed Fazil Hussain Parvez.

His deep connection to Hyderabad and its people is evident in the meticulous detail and affection with which he writes about them.

The Kohinoors is more than just a book; it is a labor of love that seeks to honor the city’s heritage and its continuing journey.

The book is slated for release on Saturday at the Mediaplus auditorium, Gunfoundry, coinciding with the silver jubilee of Mediaplus and Gawah, a prominent weekly Urdu journal.

This occasion underscores the book’s cultural significance and its role in commemorating a journal that has chronicled the city’s pulse for decades.

Printed on high-quality art paper, The Kohinoors is not merely a repository of information but a visual delight, making it a collector’s item.

Each page reflects Shahbaaz’s dedication to presenting Hyderabad’s history and contemporary achievements in an engaging and aesthetically pleasing manner.

For readers, this 236-page book offers more than historical narratives; it presents stories of perseverance, innovation, and excellence.

It is homage to a city that continues to thrive and evolve, and to the people who have made it a jewel in India’s crown.

With this book, Shahbaaz invites readers to explore Hyderabad’s past and present, celebrating the myriad individuals who have contributed to its storied legacy.