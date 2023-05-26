The Russo Brothers’ spy thriller ‘Citadel’ renewed for a second season on Prime Video

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:31 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video announced that it has renewed the global hit series ‘Citadel’ for a second season with Joe Russo set to direct every episode and executive producer David Weil returning as showrunner. The spy thriller — starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and featuring Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci — continues to enjoy breakout success in countries around the world, including India, Italy, Brazil, South Africa, the UK, and the US.

It is Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside the US, and fourth most-watched worldwide. All episodes of ‘Citadel’s premiere season will be available to Prime Video customers beginning Friday, May 26.

With all ‘Citadel’ episodes available to binge, the first episode will be made free to stream without membership on Prime Video for a limited time. Outside of the US, the first episode of ‘Citadel’ will be available to stream without a Prime membership on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories from May 26 – 28.

In the US, the premiere episode will stream for one month on Amazon Freevee beginning May 26.

“‘Citadel’ is a truly global phenomenon,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “The show’s massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew. Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of ‘Citadel’ globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season.”

“AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse with Jen, Vernon, and the entire team at Amazon,” said executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo. “The innovative storytelling of ‘Citadel’ has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera.”