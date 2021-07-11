The weekly round-up

Several noteworthy events took place last week across the country. We publish here the gist of a few news events with photographs…

By | Published: 8:32 pm 8:34 pm

Telangana

A Hyderabad-based technician has developed an innovative mileage booster for vehicles that helps save fuel. David Eshkol, the Chief Technologist and the developer of 5M Mileage Boost has been in the field of innovation for quite a time now. With an intention to contribute his part to innovations that could effectively reduce the carbon footprint, he developed 5M Mileage Boost. The ‘5M’ in the name stands for the five benefits of this mileage booster. According to Eshkol, this booster helps in more mileage per litre fuel, more pickup for the vehicles, more smoothness in driving, more torque and Thrust and the most importantly more pollution control.

Tamil Nadu

Geographical Indications (GI) certified Madurai jasmine and other traditional flowers like lily, button rose, chamanthi, and marigold were exported to United States and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 8, 2021 from Tamil Nadu. Dubai and USA would be able to offer fresh flowers to Hindu deities at home as well as in temples while celebrating religious and cultural festivals. In Financial Year 2021, export of fresh cut jasmine flowers and bouquets, comprising of jasmine & other traditional flowers is valued at Rs 66.28 crore. These flowers were exported to countries like US, UAE, Singapore. Out of total export value, Rs11.84 crore worth of flowers were sourced from Tamil Nadu. Flowers were shipped from major airports of Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai.

Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna should be given this year to all doctors, nurses and paramedics who served the people amid the pandemic. It will a true homage to doctors who lost their lives, he said. “The ‘Indian Doctor’ should receive Bharat Ratna this year. ‘Indian Doctor’ means all doctors, nurses and paramedics. It will be a true homage to all martyred doctors. It will be an honour of those who have been serving without caring for their lives and families. The whole country will be glad at this,” Kejriwal said. As many as 730 doctors have succumbed to coronavirus infection during the second wave, according to data available by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in mid-June. Bihar saw the maximum number of 115 deaths, followed by Delhi at 109, Uttar Pradesh 79, West Bengal 62, Rajasthan 43, Jharkhand 39, and Andhra Pradesh 38, the data showed. According to the IMA, 748 doctors died in the first wave of the pandemic.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan government has planned to develop a tiger corridor connecting Ranthambore tiger reserve, Ramgarh Vishdhari tiger reserve and Mukundra tiger reserve. Centre government have its nod for creation of Ramgarh Vishdhari sanctuary, recently. This sanctuary will link Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Northeast side and Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve on southern side. Proposed site for the sanctuary is in Bundi District of Rajasthan. It will connect Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Sawai Madhopur district and Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Kota district. A tiger corridor will be developed by relocating eight villages. It will be a functional corridor to deal with issue of overpopulation of tigers which Ranthambore tiger reserve is facing currently. Ranthambore Tiger Reserve has a population of above 65 tigers currently. On the other hand, Mukundra reserve is left with just one Tiger. Thus, this tiger corridor was proposed to balance the population distribution.

Nation

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has given its approval to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education in order to provide technical assistance for satellite TV classrooms across India in a bid to bridge learning gap that arose due to COVID-induced lockdown. ISRO scientists have appeared before Parliamentary Standing Committee for Education on July 2, 2021 and made a detailed presentation regarding proposed satellite TV classroom for students before officials of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) and Doordarshan. Committee explored satellite TV classrooms which will be used to broadcast school-based educational programs. Under this programme, students can take advantage in cluster classrooms and issue of smartphone and data connectivity can be resolved, particularly in rural areas.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .