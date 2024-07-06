Theatre voice presentation “Kuch Kahi Kuch Ankahi” pays tribute to screen icon Dilip Kumar on his third death anniversary

Dilip Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as the 'tragedy king,' died following a prolonged illness on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98. Sunday marks his third death anniversary.

By PTI Published Date - 6 July 2024, 04:52 PM

Dilip Kumar

New Delhi: The theatre voice presentation “Kuch Kahi Kuch Ankahi” pays tribute to the late screen icon Dilip Kumar, a superstar who still enjoys a huge fan following, says its writer Sadia Rahman.

Dilip Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as the ‘tragedy king’ for his portrayal of the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as “Mughal-e-Azam” and “Devdas,” died following a prolonged illness on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98. Sunday marks his third death anniversary.

Dilip Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as the ‘tragedy king,’ died following a prolonged illness on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98. Sunday marks his third death anniversary.

“Kuch Kahi Kuch Ankahi” was presented by Rahman and its director Yaqub Ghauri at the India International Centre’s CD Deshmukh Auditorium on July 2.

“Dilip saheb has been a superstar. The film industry has come a long way. The idea behind the show was to remember those who contributed to its initiation and gradual evolution. As the death anniversary of the thespian is around the corner, I thought it’s an appropriate occasion to salute him. In today’s time too, Dilip saheb has a huge fan following,” Rahman told PTI.

The Delhi-based TV anchor and radio broadcaster said the 55-minute show focuses on Dilip Kumar’s bond with his fruit merchant father, Sarwar Ali Khan. His father wanted him to become a government officer, but he dreamed of becoming a footballer, a desire he couldn’t share with his father.

“The ups and downs Dilip saheb and his family faced are not very different from what we all face today. Situations, places, and eras change, but human emotions are constant. The presentation highlights the ups and downs of a family who chose to remain on Indian soil after the Partition of India, with a special emphasis on the father-son relationship,” she added.

According to the presentation, before he became an actor, Dilip Kumar worked in a military canteen in Pune. It also explored the struggle of an affluent Muslim family who chose to remain on Indian soil during the Partition instead of returning to their roots in Peshawar, now in Pakistan.

According to the writer, the response to “Kuch Kahi Kuch Ankahi” was “beyond my expectations.”

Born as Yusuf Khan in Peshawar on December 11, 1922, Dilip Kumar was known to generations of film-goers as the “tragedy king.” The last of the golden troika with Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand and one of India’s most venerated stars, the actor made his acting debut with “Jwar Bhata” in 1944.

His five-decade career included “Naya Daur,” “Ram Aur Shyam,” and “Gopi,” and later, as he graduated to character roles, “Shakti” and “Karma.” His last film appearance was in 1998’s “Qila.”