Theatres in Hyderabad to reopen next week

I&B Ministry issues SOPs on preventive measures for screening of films

By | Published: 12:06 am 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: Bringing cheers to movie lovers who have been waiting to catch up with their favourite films on the big screen, as the theatres are expected to reopen across the city from next week with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issuing standard operating procedures on preventive measures for screening of films.

On Tuesday, Centre issued guidelines regarding the operation of cinema halls and multiplexes, which are ready to reopen from October 15. Accordingly, theatres across the city are gearing up to screen movies following necessary precautions.

The movie theatres which have been remained closed for more than six months will resume operations with 50 per cent of seating capacity in view of the Covid-19. The multiplex show timings will be staggered, so as to not have overlap of show timings.

Telangana Exhibitors Association (theatre owners) welcomed the centre’s move which would help in reviving the theatre experience to movie goers. The association felt that restriction of seating arrangement to 50 per cent of the seating capacity is more than enough in this situation.

Vijayender Reddy, Secretary, Telangana Exhibitors Association, said it would take one or two months for audience to come to theatres. “We expect that government will allow movie halls to run with 100 per cent occupancy by January and film collections too will see a huge jump,” he said.

According to theatre owners, there are 220 movie halls including multiplexes in Greater Hyderabad and the count goes up to 600 in the State, while seating capacity in theatres varies from 400 to 1,300. In RTC X Roads, which is hotspot for popular theatres including Sudarshan, Sandhya and others, the owners are making necessary arrangements to screen movies.

Balgovind Raj, owner of Sudarshan Theatre 35MM and Devi 70 mm said all precautions will be taken for the safety of audience. Movies will run even with 30 per cent of occupancy and allowing 50 per cent is good number.

“We will mark X for every alternate seat and viewers will not be allowed to sit side by side. We are not expecting the audience to flock theatres immediately and it might take some time for them to start visiting theatres in larger numbers. Moreover, there are no big movies ready for release and we have to screen old movies only,” he said.

Given the pandemic situation, theatre owners are requesting State government to allow collecting parking fees till situation comes to normal as the maintenance cost is high to screen movies with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Multiplexes for safe movie experience

Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has welcomed the centre’s decision to allow cinemas to reopen across the country from October 15.

MAI said that they are committed to ensure a safe, secure and a hygienic cinema going experience for the movie lovers and would assign top-most priority to the health and well-being of employees.

