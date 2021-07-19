Theatres in Hyderabad wait for Friday blockbusters

Theatres await revision of ticket fares to make screenings financially more viable

Hyderabad: The news of theatres getting reopened might have made cinegoers scurrying through the internet and checking out for new releases online on Sunday. However, movie buffs were taken by surprise on seeing “Theatres are currently on a break” on movie ticketing brand – Bookmyshow.

Currently, theatres including multiplexes and single screens have been shut due to the non-availability of new movies. Movie theatres in the twin cities wore a deserted look on Sunday even after it was announced that theatres will open for business.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce secretary Sunil Narang said, “We’ve stopped screening shows because we do not have proper content. In view of lower ticket fares fixed by the Andhra Pradesh government, we were wary of reopening theatres. Revision of ticket fares would make film screenings financially more viable. So we’re waiting for an outcome on the ticket rates likely on Tuesday. New movies will run in theatres of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, but it takes time”

Meanwhile, some single screens in the city would like to run shows with ‘Baahubali’ or ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramulo’ for the time being. But most of the exhibitors and theatre owners are waiting for new movies.

“About 15 odd theatres are likely to open with small movies such as ‘Neragadu’ and ‘Narasimhapuram’ by July 23. With Satyadev starrer ‘Thimmarusu’, 50 more screens would open the business by July 30. If Nani starrer ‘Tuck Jagadish’ announced the release date, some 200 theatres will be back in business. It’s a step-by step process. It is impossible for theatres to open all at once,” said Vijayender Reddy, secretary for Telangana Exhibitors Association

With OTT platforms occupying its share of space in the entertainment world, movie exhibitors and theatre owners are forced to open theatres despite facing losses due to Covid-induced lockdown.

“We would’ve waited for another one month. But film producers are selling their movies to OTTs. It’s unfair to stop producers from selling movies to OTT if we continue to shut the business,” says Vijayender Reddy adding, “if the government allows us to charge parking fees, it would give some relief.”

Another exhibitor Govind Raju says screening old movies can’t excite and bring audiences to theatres. Sprucing up cinema halls, other works would take a day or two. Since it’s been more than three months, technical issues may arise with equipment of dolby atmos processor and snags with digital projector may also occur, he adds.

