Thermo Fisher Scientific launches India Engineering Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Joining the league of companies having their global capabilities centres in Hyderabad, Thermo Fisher Scientific on Thursday launched its new research and development and engineering facility in Hyderabad.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, American supplier of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, and software services, has an annual planned research and development investment of about $15 million (about Rs 112.5 crore). The company’s India Engineering Centre will create employment of over 450 engineers and vendor partners.

The newly launched facility is 42,000 sqft and includes an engineering lab that will support new product development for laboratory and analytical solutions for Thermo Fisher’s global sites.

Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who inaugurated the facility, urged the company to consider setting up a manufacturing unit as well in Telangana.

Telangana is recognised as the leading hub for life sciences not just in India but in Asia as well. It is a preferred destination for investment and expansion. “We have made sure that we have a skilled workforce, favourable policies, and best-in-class infrastructure to help companies set up facilities that meet global standards,” he said, adding that the State is focused on creating sector-specific clusters.

Rama Rao had met the Thermo Fisher leadership team a month ago in Boston when he led a delegation to the US.

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s India Engineering Centre is a testament to the overall ecosystem for life sciences in Telangana and the pro-business policies of the Government, which attracts global players to Hyderabad, he said.

The new facility is part of Thermo Fisher’s R&D Center of Excellence in India. The company invests more than $1.4 billion annually in R&D across 100 locations around the world. The Hyderabad facility will have the required infrastructure to design and develop instruments, perform product reliability performance testing and verification, as well as validation of products.

“Hyderabad city is a hotspot for talent acquisition, home to world-renowned R&D institutes, and is one of India’s fastest-growing engineering, life sciences and IT knowledge hubs,” said Tony Acciarito, President, Asia Pacific and Japan, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

“The new infrastructure at Hyderabad will drive technological advances in developing new products and solutions. Thermo Fisher believes in leveraging world-class infrastructure, scientific knowledge, expertise, and talent ecosystem to build intelligent solutions,” said Amit Chopra, Managing Director, India and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The IEC supports multiple business, products and processes, said Michael Meguiar, Vice President, Operations, Laboratory Equipment, Thermo Fisher.

