Thiruvananthapuram: Cops teach chess to children in the police station

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:48 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Taking inspiration from the recently concluded 44th Chess Olympiad held in Chennai, a police station in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has come up with a new initiative to teach children the basics of chess.

At present, children from the Karimadom colony and nearby colonies (known for high crime rate) of the police station are undergoing training. These colonies also have high school dropout rates.

Every day, in the evening, children walk into the police station to learn chess.

A total of 50 children are now being trained at the station to make them familiar with the game. Police personnel have converted a portion of the station into a training center with attractive children learning furniture.

“We believe that playing chess not only helps improve concentration but also enhances decision-making skills and develops positive behavior,” says one of the officers.

