This ‘centurion’ sets records as hobby

For record-setter Ramesh Babu, 2020 turned out to be special as he touched the 100-record mark

By | Published: 7:31 pm

The year 2020 will ever remain as a dark year. With Covid-19 forcing the entire world to reel under lockdown restrictions, throwing the life haywire, there is hardly anything worth remembering.

However, 64-year-old Ramesh Babu, who is a retired metallurgical scientist in Bengaluru, turned the crisis into an opportunity to pursue his passion of creating records. He used the year to set as many as 18 world records to become the first Indian have a century of records to his name. With no outdoor activities in the country due to the Covid restrictions, he pursued his passion via indoor sports and achieved the milestone of 100 records, with 91 world records and 9 national records, to stand tall on the summit.

His 100th record was pocketing 100 carrom ring pawns by cut thumbing. He achieved it on his maiden attempt in four minutes 12 seconds, at an astonishing striking speed of 25.8 pawns per minute. He achieved it on December 11. He then also set the record for the fastest stretched arm fist punches by a senior citizen. He recorded 178 punches in 30 seconds at a speed of 5.93 punches per second. All this was done without any prior professional training but with grit and determination.

“I was able to set this record that awed even professional black belt taekwondo master who held the punching pad for my record. He admitted that he was surprised that my punches were indeed very forceful. During my early practice sessions, I was forcefully punching a pillow tied to the window grill and carefully analysed the videos to make improvements in my technique,” he revealed.

Ramesh also had a great passion for carrom so out of his previous 99 records, four world records were in carrom and 8 were in exercising. “I had a great passion for carrom in my childhood and I used to practise a lot sitting alone. That’s made me strong,” he revealed.

His records were certified in Limca Book of Records, Assist World Records, India Book of Records, Unique World Records and Guinness World Records.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .