This Christmas season stream these all-new holiday films and series

With OTT going mainstream over the past few years, there are several Christmas-themed movies and series released straight on Netflix.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 01:45 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Hyderabad: The Christmas season just feels incomplete without a good list of holiday movies you can watch with your family and friends. The moment we feel the chill in the air this season, there’s an urge to indulge in a nice cup of hot chocolate, cosy up under the blankets, and put on Christmas classics on the TV.

And although no one can really get bored of watching ‘Love Actually’, ‘Harry Potter’ films, ‘A Christmas Story’ or ‘Home Alone’ every December, you can tweak your list of Christmas movies this time around. With OTT going mainstream over the past few years, there are several Christmas-themed movies and series released straight on Netflix.

Here’s a holiday list we’ve compiled for you:

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

On a cold Christmas Eve, selfish miser Ebenezer Scrooge has one night left to face his past – and change the future – before time runs out. Starring Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, and Jessie Buckley, the feel-good animated film is a retelling of Charles Dicken’s classic story. It has just been released.

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

Christmas Eve takes a twisty turn when the ‘Boss Baby’ accidentally swaps places with one of Santa’s elves and gets stranded at the North Pole. The Netflix special is set to hit the streaming platform on December 6.

I Hate Christmas

Starring Pilar Fogliati, Beatrice Arnera, Fiorenza Pieri, Massimo Rigo, and Sabrina Paravicini, among others, ‘I Hate Christmas’ is an Italian romantic comedy that is set to hit Netflix on December 7. The film revolves around a single nurse who begins a desperate search to find a partner by Christmas because she has lied to her family about having a boyfriend.

I Believe in Santa

After five happy months dating of Tom, Lisa’s horrified to learn he’s obsessed with her least favourite holiday. Is it time to give Christmas another chance? Starring Christina Moore, John Ducey, Violet, McGraw, Lateefah Holder, and others, ‘I Believe in Santa’ is all set to release on December 14. The romantic comedy has been directed by Alex Ranarivelo.

A Storm for Christmas

A limited series coming to Netflix on December 16, ‘A Storm for Christmas’ has Ida Elise Broch, Dennis Storhol, and Jan Gunnar Roise among others as its cast members. The plot revolves around how destinies collide when extreme weather traps travellers and workers at an airport, forcing them to spend the final hours leading up to Christmas together. The bittersweet and heartfelt Norwegian series has been created by Per-Olav Sorensen.