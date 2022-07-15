| This Famous American Rides The Hyderabad Metro And Heres What He Has To Say

This famous American rides the Hyderabad Metro and here’s what he has to say

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:39 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: On Friday, L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail tweeted a video that showed famous YouTube personality Benjamin Jenks, better known as ‘American in India’, traveling on the Hyderabad Metro.

Sharing the video, they wrote, “What happens when Benjamin Jenks, the famous American in India, rides the Hyderabad Metro Rail? Find out here!” along with the YouTube link to the complete vlog. The management thanked Jenks for riding the metro and said, “We look forward to serving you again!”

The video opens with Jenks standing on a Metro Station platform and saying: “Today, I am in Hyderabad taking the second longest metro in all of India.” He then goes on to explain how long the Metro routes in the city are.

He rides the Metro and says: “You can pretty much get anywhere using the Metro,” appreciating the short wait time. Given the traffic in peak hours, Jenks compares the time it took for him to travel to the same destination by road and recommends traveling via Metro to avoid the traffic. The blogger also explores the stores in the Metro Station.

The video posted on his YouTube channel has over 40K views garnering appreciation for how meticulously he explored the city’s Metro.

What happens when Benjamin Jenks, the famous American in India, rides the Hyderabad Metro Rail? Find out here! https://t.co/s8rcgFQuVE Thank you for riding with the Metro @BenjaminOJenks , we look forward to serving you again! #TravelDiaries #Sustainability #Transportation pic.twitter.com/FQkDlOnvY3 — L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (@ltmhyd) July 15, 2022