This Hyderabadi’s ‘kiraak’ Instagram reels are a laugh riot

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 11:22 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Insia Naqvi.

Hyderabad: As Hyderabadis, we love nothing more than enjoying a cup of piping hot Irani chai while we chitter-chatter with our friends in true blue Hyderabadi slang.

Meet Insia Naqvi, a 26-year-old Hyderabadi Instagrammer who decided to develop one such moment into an Instagram Reel and became an overnight sensation. Her Hyderabadi humour in these videos make her different from other influencers and more relatable.

There’s a huge possibility that you would have noticed Insia’s (@insiasgram) videos on topics like ‘What girls think during a rishta meeting’, ‘Hyderabadi mom reacting to Kim Kardashian’s reel’, ‘Hyderabadi mom reacts to fashion show’ and ‘Single girl in Hyderabadi dawat’.

Insia’s Reel on Kim K has over 2.2 million views on Instagram and is the most popular one in her feed. The digital creator also makes funny Reels on trending topics like Bollywood weddings, if Oscars happened in Hyderabad (post the Chris Rock and Will Smith debacle) and more.

“I’d like to think that I’ve always been a riot and quarantine just pushed me over the edge and off I went. I draw inspiration from my surroundings mostly. I feel Hyderabad is so rich in its culture, traditions and people that it’s like a hub of inordinate amounts of content,” shares the Hyderabadi, who has now moved to Chicago.

On how it all started for her, Insia, who has close to 70k followers on Instagram, shared, “On one not-so-fine quarantine evening, I was so bored out of my mind that I whipped out my phone and just played out a concept I had in my head.”

Insia receives a ton of DMs every single day from her followers and she says, “but the compliments that really stay with me are people telling me that a video of mine made them smile when they couldn’t bring themselves to. Also, when someone says their mom loves me.”

“A Reel takes at least a day or two. There’s the conceptualising, then I go on to refine the idea some more, I then set everything up to ensure the lighting is just right and then I shoot several times because it is what it is,” the 26-year-old Instagrammer revealed, adding that she also runs a successful e-commerce fashion business called ‘Hydrostan’.