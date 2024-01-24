| This International Airport In India Records Highest Ever Traffic In 2023

This International Airport in India records highest ever traffic in 2023

The International airport welcomed 51.58 million passengers, with over 25.4 million passengers on arrivals and more than 26.1 million on departures, it said in a release

By ANI Updated On - 24 January 2024, 06:04 PM

File Photo

Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai recorded a remarkable 35 per cent surge and the highest ever in passenger traffic in 2023 compared to the preceding year.

The airport welcomed 51.58 million passengers, with over 25.4 million passengers on arrivals and more than 26.1 million on departures, it said in a release.

Also Read Rush of devotees at Ayodhya Ram temple on first day, security personnel struggle to control crowds

The calendar year 2023 has been a fruitful year for the Indian aviation industry, especially November and December, which proved to be extraordinary months for the Mumbai airport.

The highest passenger traffic movement in a single day for the month was observed on November 25 with 167,132 passengers travelling through CSMIA (with more than 120,000 domestic passenger movements and more than 46,000 international passenger movements), the release put out on Tuesday said.

November 11, 2023, CSMIA achieved its highest-ever single-day Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) with an impressive total of 1,032 air traffic management. The airport experienced its highest-ever monthly traffic in December 2023, reaching a substantial 4.89 million, with a growth of 13 per cent as compared to December 2022.

Moreover, CSMIA observed an astounding 110 per cent recovery in passenger traffic in 2023 as compared to the pre-pandemic era.

In 2023, Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai retained their positions as the top domestic destinations for CSMIA, while Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi continued to be the preferred international choices.

Among airlines, IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India were leading the domestic market share. On the international front, IndiGo, Air India, and Emirates continued to maintain their leading positions.

CSMIA expanded its international connectivity to destinations like New York, Lagos, Jakarta, Entebbe, and Melbourne during the calendar year and frequency additions to destinations such as Bangkok, Frankfurt, London, Doha, Mauritius and many more along with Azerbaijan Airlines (Baku) and Air Canada (Toronto) reinstating operations facilitating the enhanced and diverse travel network.

CSMIA proudly reflects its global connectivity, with passenger traffic to and from diverse continents. The Middle East dominates with a strong 35 per cent share.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

Meanwhile, domestic airlines carried 15.2 crore passengers in 2023 as against 12.32 crore in 2022, thereby registering an annual growth of 23.36 per cent, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).