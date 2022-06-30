This monsoon, visit these most magical waterfalls of Telangana

Hyderabad: This week, most districts in Telangana received normal to excess rainfall bringing life to the parched waterfalls, resulting in some stunning imagery. And, what would be the best time to visit these natural wonders other than when the sky is transitioning from bright sunny to a sombre grey accompanied by an overcast of clouds.

There is just something fascinating about watching water pouring over a cliff’s edge and plummeting to the earth below. However, planning a trip to a waterfall when there is a heavy rain forecast is not advised as hiking paths may turn risky.

From the tallest to the largest, here’s a pick of some of the stunning waterfalls that are less than just six hours away from Hyderabad. You can bookmark these for your next weekend’s getaway or a long trip.

Saptagundala waterfalls:

Saptagundala at Kumram Bheem Asifabad comprises not just one but seven waterfalls. It is nestled between tall hills on one side and dense forests on the other. One has to trek rough and uneven terrain for a distance of 3 km to reach the spot. Of the seven, the most important waterfalls are Pedda Jalapatam. It appears as though the skies have opened up leading to the majestic descent of a huge stream of milk.

Distance: 252 km from Hyderabad

Kuntala, the highest waterfall in Telangana nestles in the dense forests of Adilabad offering a spectacular sight mainly when the river is flush with copious inflows. For adventure enthusiasts, this place is also the perfect place to go hiking. After entering the area, you will have to walk around half a kilometer to reach a place where you find a series of 408 steps down to the waterfalls. The water gushes through rocks making its path from a height of 200 feet and splits into multiple streams. However, climbing up further to reach the top of the fall is too risky as it is too steep.

Distance: 270 km from Hyderabad

Bogatha waterfall

Located a five-hour drive away from the city, Bogatha in Mulugu district is the second biggest waterfall in the State. It presents a splendid spectacle of falling waters and the rich landscape and aptly gets the epithet of the Niagara of Telangana. As the motorable road is not available, you need to hike to reach the waterfall. Be careful before you get into the water for a swim since it has several rocks. The right time to visit this waterfall is from June to November when there is enough water.

Distance: 277.3 km from Hyderabad

Located 18 km from Nagarjuna Sagar, Ethipothala Waterfall is famous for its stunning natural beauty. The fall cascades from 22 metres to join the Krishna River. Three streams merge to form this beautiful waterfall, namely, Nakka Vagu, Tummala Vagu, and Chandravanka Vagu. You need to climb down nearly 80 feet to reach the viewing platform. There is also a crocodile breeding centre at the foothills of the waterfall.

Distance: 163 km from Hyderabad

Mallela Theertham is nestled in Nallamala forests. The height of the waterfall is about 150 feet. You have to cross around 380 well-laid steps to reach the waterfall. Though the flow gets narrow in the summers, the place looks beautiful throughout the year. The water that flows through the dense Nallamala forest belongs to a small stream, which later becomes one with the mighty river Krishna. It is also an excellent place to enjoy river crossings, trekking, sliding, and a campfire.

Distance: 185 km from Hyderabad