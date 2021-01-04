This professor helps management students crack jobs

Dr Rama Krishna has created a YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/rkvarsity) and uploaded hundreds of simple and short videos ranging between two minutes and 15 minutes.

By | Published: 12:41 am 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Dr Rama Krishna Yelamanchili, professor of finance at ICFAI University, Hyderabad has developed an integrated approach for online teaching and learning to prepare management graduates for jobs. He said a random search in job portal about 10 popular management related jobs results in more than 85,000 posts by hundreds of companies. The search report clearly indicates that there are thousands of job openings for skilled management graduates and what is required is students should learn the job skills that companies are expecting.

To fill this gap and to help management graduates, Dr Rama Krishna has created a YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/rkvarsity) and uploaded hundreds of simple and short videos ranging between two minutes and 15 minutes. These videos cover business management concepts, application of concepts, use of software applications to solve complex business calculations. Students can watch these videos anytime, anywhere on their mobiles, laptops, computers or in internet-connected televisions.

He also launched a website (www.rkvarsity.com) to help students take conventional and non-conventional assessments, puzzles, quizzes, and case studies to test their learning. Students can visit RK varsity webpage and take tests for free which will help them prepare for online exams, online recruitment tests, and interviews. Students can also download playlists, question banks for free, and watch or read those at their convenience.

Since its launch in June 2020, RKvarsity YouTube channel had 46,000 visitors from 30 countries with 250 visitors per day. On the other hand, its website witnesses 1,000-page hits and 300 downloads per week. With these two, Dr Rama Krishna is helping thousands of management graduates to prepare for MBA exams, summer internships, and jobs. In addition, it helps job holders upgrade their skills, protect their current jobs, and get career advancement, a press release said.

He said that RK varsity partnered with Udemy- World’s leading online education portal, to offer certification courses on data analytics, data science and business analytics to management graduates across the world.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .